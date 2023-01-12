Dr. Mark Harary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Harary, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 698-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island500 Commack Rd Unit 150B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 689-6698
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island6144 Route 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 689-6698
Orthopedic Associates Of Long Island475 E Main St Ste 115, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 689-6698
St. Charles Orthopedics - West Babylon60 Fleets Point Dr Ste 1, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Mark Harary, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BLESSING HOSPITAL
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Family Practice
Dr. Harary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harary works at
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Harary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harary.
