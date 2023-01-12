Overview

Dr. Mark Harary, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Harary works at St. Charles Orthopedics in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY, Wading River, NY, Patchogue, NY and West Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.