Dr. Mark Jabor, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Jabor, MD
Dr. Mark Jabor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Jabor's Office Locations
Cosmetic Laser & Plastic Surgery Center1512 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 855-7800
Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center5664 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 543-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr.Jabor for eyelid surgery also known as blepharoplasty. His staff is kind and courteous to his patients. As I walked into his new Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, I experienced a peaceful environment, it wasn't long before I got to see Dr.Jabor for the consultation. Dr.Jabor is kind and respectful.
About Dr. Mark Jabor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane Sch Med
- Texas Technical University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
