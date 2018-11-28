See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Mark Jabro, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (16)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Jabro, MD

Dr. Mark Jabro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

Dr. Jabro works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Clin in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jabro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Clinics Laboratory Fir Street
    300 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2703
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    delicato in San Diego, CA — Nov 28, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Jabro, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326058330
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jabro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jabro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jabro works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Clin in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jabro’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

