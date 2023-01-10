Overview

Dr. Mark Jackson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center and Pineville Community Health Center.



Dr. Jackson works at Knoxville Gastrointestinal Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Seymour, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.