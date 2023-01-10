Dr. Mark Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jackson, MD
Dr. Mark Jackson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center and Pineville Community Health Center.
Locations
Knoxville Gastrointestinal Specialists1819 Clinch Ave Ste 212, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 523-6418
Seymour Office11606 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865 Directions (865) 523-6418
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Pineville Community Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner and the experience to provide exceptional care.
About Dr. Mark Jackson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Westminster College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.