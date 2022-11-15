Dr. Mark Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Jacobs, MD
Dr. Mark Jacobs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
Lindy Rachal M.d. P.A.7580 Fannin St Ste 210, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 799-2515
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Jacobs since 2009. Dr. Jacobs have saved my life many times. He's very compassionate. He takes his time to make sure you fully understand what is going on with your body. And he allows you to ask him any and all questions you have. I will be FOREVER grateful to Dr. Jacobs.
About Dr. Mark Jacobs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1073515201
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosp
- Baylor Affil Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
