Overview of Dr. Mark Jacobson, MD

Dr. Mark Jacobson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Jacobson works at Beaumont Orthopaedic Center in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.