Dr. Mark Jacobson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Jacobson, MD
Dr. Mark Jacobson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations
Sbcl Rochester919 Westfall Rd Ste A205, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 244-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobson is a highly skilled doctor. He is very personable, which makes each visit pleasant. His knowledge is unsurpassed. He is a good listener and takes the time to understand my concerns. He is a thoughtful caring doctor. I'd recommend him in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Mark Jacobson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.