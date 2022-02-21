Overview of Dr. Mark Jacobson, MD

Dr. Mark Jacobson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jacobson works at OcuSight Eye Care Center in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.