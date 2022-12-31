Overview of Dr. Mark Jaffe, MD

Dr. Mark Jaffe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jaffe works at Mark Jaffe MD in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.