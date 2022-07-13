Overview of Dr. Mark Jalkut, MD

Dr. Mark Jalkut, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Jalkut works at Associated Urologists of North Carolina, PA in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Prostate Cancer and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.