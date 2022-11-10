Dr. Mark Janiga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janiga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Janiga, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Janiga, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Nevada At Reno and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.
Dr. Janiga works at
Locations
-
1
Vein Clinic PA2801 Wayzata Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55405 Directions (612) 886-1562
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janiga?
Overall wonder experience. Doc is geeat
About Dr. Mark Janiga, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1679504625
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada At Reno
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janiga accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janiga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janiga works at
Dr. Janiga has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janiga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Janiga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janiga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janiga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janiga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.