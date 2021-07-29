Dr. Jason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Jason, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Jason, MD
Dr. Mark Jason, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jason works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jason's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Center of Southern Orange County25411 Cabot Rd Ste 112, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 364-5119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jason?
It has been many years since I have been in. I can tell you he is one of the best doctors in Rheumatology that I have ever had. Can be a bit different but that is just him. I was a young woman and now 73. I had been to every doctor imaginable. Was going downhill fast. Went to Dr. Jason and he ran so many tests, especially blood tests. He found I had Lupus. He saw me through a year of constant care and visits to bring me back to a normal life. This was 40 years ago when is was so hard to diagnose. He save my life....
About Dr. Mark Jason, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1629179536
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jason works at
Dr. Jason has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jason. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.