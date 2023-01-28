Dr. Mark Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jennings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Mercy Health - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons West3300 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 2010, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 961-4335
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Dr. Jennings was the only doctor / surgeon who took me seriously when I was seriously Ill with a bad gallbladder. My scans kept coming back “normal” but I was getting sicker and sicker. He explained how tricky the GB is and removed it for me the next day. I had never felt so sick in my life, and he truly saved me. My gallbladder was chronically inflamed, and twisted. No clue how that wouldn’t show up on a scan, but thank goodness for him because I really felt like I was going to just never get better. Thank you for believing me, and taking my word when I knew something was wrong. You’ll be in great hands with Dr. Jennings- thank you, endlessly.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
