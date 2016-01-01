Overview

Dr. Mark Jennings, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Jennings works at Agape Youth Behavioral Health in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Adjustment Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.