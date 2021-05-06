See All Plastic Surgeons in American Fork, UT
Dr. Mark Jensen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (35)
Overview

Dr. Mark Jensen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in American Fork, UT. 

Dr. Jensen works at Mark Jensen - Plastic Surgery in American Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic Surgery
    1248 E 90 N Ste 103, American Fork, UT 84003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5562

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital
  • American Fork Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    May 06, 2021
    He is the best. I knew I had found a superior surgeon and my results prove it. I'm so happy I went with him and the overall experience was fantastic.
    A. Jenkins — May 06, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Jensen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1184602351
    Internship
    • University Hospital|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jensen works at Mark Jensen - Plastic Surgery in American Fork, UT. View the full address on Dr. Jensen’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

