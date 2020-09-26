Dr. Mark L Jewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark L Jewell, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark L Jewell, MD
Dr. Mark L Jewell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.
Dr. Jewell works at
Dr. Jewell's Office Locations
-
1
Oregon Optimal Health1200 Executive Pkwy Ste 360, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-3234
-
2
Jewell Surgery Center10 Coburg Rd Ste 300, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-3234Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jewell?
I can’t rave enough about my experiences at Dr Jewell’s office. I have had multiple procedures done there and each and every time I feel like I am part of the family. Not to mention my results are flawless. It is so important to feel safe and cared for when you are putting your health in someone else’s hands. I wish I could give them 100 stars because they deserve it. It’s not just Dr Jewell being the best surgeon around but his support staff is beyond wonderful. Hillary was my nurse and she went so above and beyond to make me feel comfortable through the surgery and during my recovery. If you are unsure on where to go look no further you have found the place! Thank you everyone at the office you guys are the best at what you do!!!
About Dr. Mark L Jewell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639245855
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jewell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jewell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jewell works at
Dr. Jewell speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.