Dr. Mark L Jewell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (26)
Map Pin Small Eugene, OR
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark L Jewell, MD

Dr. Mark L Jewell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.

Dr. Jewell works at Mark L. Jewell, MD in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jewell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oregon Optimal Health
    1200 Executive Pkwy Ste 360, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 683-3234
  2. 2
    Jewell Surgery Center
    10 Coburg Rd Ste 300, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 683-3234
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Age Spots
Fat Grafting to the Face
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Shea Coleman — Sep 26, 2020
    
    About Dr. Mark L Jewell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639245855
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark L Jewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jewell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

