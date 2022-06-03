Dr. Mark Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Johns, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, TriCities Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.
Cardiology of Virginia13572 WATERFORD PL, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 392-5281Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Johns is always honest, positive and a ball of energy. Friendly, too.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Va Commonwealth University School Of Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
