Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Mason City, IA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Acute Rehabilitaton Unit910 N Eisenhower Ave, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 428-7799
-
2
Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center1000 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 428-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Best specialist I have ever seen! Down to earth, caring, and extremely interested and proactive in the well-being of his patients.
About Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1013923127
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.