Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Mark Johnson MD PA811 Ridgewood Ave, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 480-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mark Johnson has been my doctor for many many years. He is an excellent Dr and is always thorough and makes sure that I understand what is needed. I enjoy his pleasant manner and the beautiful stories about his family. Dr Johnson, thank you for your service as well. Phyllis Rollo
About Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1205803418
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
