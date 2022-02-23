Dr. Mark Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Halifax Health311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 360, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
UF Health Liver Transplant - Shands Hospital1600 SW Archer Rd Fl 1, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Piedmont Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson was incredibly compassionate and thorough. I feel lucky to have had him perform my surgery and I credit him for my current health and happiness.
About Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
