Dr. Mark Jonas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jonas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Jonas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - Newark|Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Jonas works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Clifton2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 751-6667
-
2
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8271)8271 Cornell Rd Ste 730, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 936-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jonas?
Dr.Jonas has always been very thorough & understanding. He calls his patients if you have questions after a procedure or are ill. (unlike a lot of Doctors). I am very happy with him .
About Dr. Mark Jonas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144219957
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - Newark|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jonas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jonas works at
Dr. Jonas has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jonas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.