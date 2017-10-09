See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Mark Jones, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Jones, MD

Dr. Mark Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Atlanta Plastic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

    Atlanta Plastic Surgery Specialist
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 630, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Microtia
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 09, 2017
    Dr. Jones is the most thorough and attentive doctor I've had the pleasure of meeting in years. His staff is also excellent and were very helpful during each visit. It's clear that they all take their work seriously and do their best to make patients as comfortable as possible. I'm extremely pleased with the results. Highly recommended.
    Emmanuel Brown in Stone Mountain, GA — Oct 09, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Jones, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1497719595
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Paris
    Residency
    • Stanford University Med Center
    Internship
    • Med U Hosp SC
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Atlanta Plastic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

