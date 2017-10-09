Dr. Mark Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Jones, MD
Dr. Mark Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Plastic Surgery Specialist2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 630, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones is the most thorough and attentive doctor I've had the pleasure of meeting in years. His staff is also excellent and were very helpful during each visit. It's clear that they all take their work seriously and do their best to make patients as comfortable as possible. I'm extremely pleased with the results. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Mark Jones, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1497719595
Education & Certifications
- University Of Paris
- Stanford University Med Center
- Med U Hosp SC
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones speaks French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.