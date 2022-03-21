Dr. Josovitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Josovitz, MD
Dr. Mark Josovitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Stones River Medical Group PC726 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 893-7786
I went to see Dr. Mark Josovitz years ago and he found an issue which resolved itself when he referred me to a surgeon in Murfreesboro. Had it not been for Dr. Josovitz I may very well not have survived. He found the problem when no one else was able to make a definitive diagnosis. Thank you Dr. Mark Josovitz.
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Josovitz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Josovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Josovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josovitz.
