Overview

Dr. Mark Kachadurian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Kachadurian works at Associates In Neurology in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.