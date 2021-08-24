Dr. Mark Kachadurian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kachadurian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kachadurian, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Kachadurian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Associates in Neurology27555 Middlebelt Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 478-5512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
Dr. K reached out to me when he heard I had a seizure. He put me through several tests, found no lingering damage, put me at ease.
About Dr. Mark Kachadurian, DO
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376540286
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
