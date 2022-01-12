Dr. Mark Kadden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kadden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Kadden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Wisconsin and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Locations
Gastroenterology225 E 2nd Ave Ste 102 Bldg 2, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Kadden, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093784597
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ca San Diego Med Ctr|University Of California At San Diego School Of Med
- University of California, San Diego
- Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Wisconsin
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
