Overview

Dr. Mark Kadden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Wisconsin and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Kadden works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.