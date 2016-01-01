Overview

Dr. Mark Kahn, MD is a Dermatologist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico.



Dr. Kahn works at Atlantic Dermatologic Assocs in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in Bellmore, NY, Lynbrook, NY and Howard Beach, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.