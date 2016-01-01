Dr. Mark Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kahn, MD is a Dermatologist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico.
Dr. Kahn works at
Locations
Atlantic Dermatologic Assocs30 S Central Ave Ste 201, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 791-8664
Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp2592 Merrick Rd Unit B, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 826-7800
Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp444 Merrick Rd Ste LL2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 599-4498
Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp15921 Crossbay Blvd Ste 2, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (718) 641-7575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Kahn, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1023017464
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
