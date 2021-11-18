Overview

Dr. Mark Kalenian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Kalenian works at AllerVie Health in Dothan, AL with other offices in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.