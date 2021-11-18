Dr. Mark Kalenian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalenian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kalenian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Kalenian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Kalenian works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Asthma & Allergy, PC520 John D Odom Rd, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 794-2718
-
2
Alabama Asthma & Allergy, PC557 Glover Ave Ste 5, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 393-4044
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalenian?
Extremely knowledgeable, listens calmly to all symptoms and questions. I can't say enough about him. I am so thankful I found him.
About Dr. Mark Kalenian, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972504397
Education & Certifications
- Hosptial Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalenian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalenian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalenian works at
Dr. Kalenian has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalenian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalenian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalenian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalenian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalenian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.