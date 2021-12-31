See All Internal Medicine Doctors in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Mark Kalina, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Kalina, MD

Dr. Mark Kalina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Kalina works at Pacific Pearl La Jolla Center for Health in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Solana Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Pearl La Jolla Center for Health
    6919 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 459-6919
  2. 2
    Pando Health Groups
    427 S Cedros Ave Ste 101, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 876-6360

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 31, 2021
My 1st visit and all followed ones simply made me realize real doctors practicing real medicine still exist! ???? So incredibly lucky to have met him!
Eve — Dec 31, 2021
About Dr. Mark Kalina, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1275638801
Education & Certifications

  • University of California, San Diego
  • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Kalina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kalina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kalina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

