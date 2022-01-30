Dr. Mark Kan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kan works at
Locations
-
1
Laser Eye Care of Ca LLC3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 1100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 222-1290
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kan?
I cannot say enough good things about Newport Fertility Center and working with Dr. Kan. After 5 years of unexplained infertility and 2 failed IUI attempts with a different highly reputable health center, I am currently almost 6 months pregnant thanks to him. His entire office staff works as a team, are incredibly kind, patient, and understanding, and are always willing and able to answer any questions you have throughout the process. Our initial consultation was in the fall of 2019, however due to the pandemic we decided to wait to begin until the following fall. Their office has been extremely cautious about keeping everyone healthy which was a great comfort going through what can already be a tremendously stressful process. We were living in Long Beach at the time and working with them was absolutely worth the 30-60 minute drive, each way, for an appointment. For anyone looking for fertility specialists, without a doubt, Newport Fertility Center is the way to go.
About Dr. Mark Kan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1336171446
Education & Certifications
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kan works at
168 patients have reviewed Dr. Kan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.