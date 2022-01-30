Overview

Dr. Mark Kan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kan works at Newport Fertility Center in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.