Dr. Mark Kan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (168)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Kan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kan works at Newport Fertility Center in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Eye Care of Ca LLC
    3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 1100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 222-1290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amenorrhea
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 168 ratings
    Patient Ratings (168)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2022
    I cannot say enough good things about Newport Fertility Center and working with Dr. Kan. After 5 years of unexplained infertility and 2 failed IUI attempts with a different highly reputable health center, I am currently almost 6 months pregnant thanks to him. His entire office staff works as a team, are incredibly kind, patient, and understanding, and are always willing and able to answer any questions you have throughout the process. Our initial consultation was in the fall of 2019, however due to the pandemic we decided to wait to begin until the following fall. Their office has been extremely cautious about keeping everyone healthy which was a great comfort going through what can already be a tremendously stressful process. We were living in Long Beach at the time and working with them was absolutely worth the 30-60 minute drive, each way, for an appointment. For anyone looking for fertility specialists, without a doubt, Newport Fertility Center is the way to go.
    Amy F. — Jan 30, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Kan, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336171446
    Education & Certifications

    • GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
    • GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kan works at Newport Fertility Center in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kan’s profile.

    168 patients have reviewed Dr. Kan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

