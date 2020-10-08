Dr. Kanemori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Kanemori, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kanemori, MD
Dr. Mark Kanemori, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.
Dr. Kanemori works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kanemori's Office Locations
-
1
Kuakini Medical Center347 N Kuakini St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 547-9548
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanemori?
initial consultation took several hours because dr. kanemori took the time to address all of my concerns prior to my decision to do radiation treatment for my prostate cancer. everything that he had predicted and anticipated had followed like a script. his facility and staff are top notch.
About Dr. Mark Kanemori, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033182613
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanemori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanemori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanemori works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanemori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanemori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanemori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanemori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.