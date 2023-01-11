Overview of Dr. Mark Kanter, MD

Dr. Mark Kanter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. Kanter works at TPMG Peninsula Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.