Dr. Mark Kanter, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kanter, MD
Dr. Mark Kanter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. Kanter's Office Locations
TPMG Peninsula Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery4000 Coliseum Dr Ste 110, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-8486Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Got surgery on October 2022,Breast Reduction. I couldn’t got a better plastic surgeon, love the result he listen to every request and questions that I had. After surgery I felt the relive instantly when I got out of surgery with no back pain or surgery pain was very numb.Scars are very thin, he did an overall great job. Surgeon was very professional during the entire process and office members too, never had a problem with visit or treatment.
About Dr. Mark Kanter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ky Chandler Med Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanter has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.