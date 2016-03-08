Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD
Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 735-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life with competent emergency surgery and as a result I was able to go on and have two children. He's the whole package...excellent surgeon, great guy, easy to talk to and it is clear that he also listens. Too bad that he is not training a younger doctor to take over when he retires..Many doctors could really learn so much from him!
About Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1003841198
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Portuguese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.