Overview

Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Kaplan works at Einstein General Surgery at Klein in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.