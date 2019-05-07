Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD
Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
-
1
Mark S Kaplan MD LLC475 Franklin St Ste 205, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (617) 513-3960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Dr. Kaplan is not a man of many words. But, I never felt rushed, & he answers all questions. He helps my pain w/out pills. His injections are a blessing. Cheryl S., Fitchburg.
About Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720054877
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.