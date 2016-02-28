Overview

Dr. Mark Karakourtis, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Karakourtis works at Carus Dental - West Lake in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.