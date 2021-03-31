Dr. Mark Kasper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kasper, MD
Dr. Mark Kasper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Community Medical Center
I have been under Dr. Kasper's care for several years. He is kind, compassionate and sincerely cares for his patients.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.