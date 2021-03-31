Overview of Dr. Mark Kasper, MD

Dr. Mark Kasper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Kasper works at Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.