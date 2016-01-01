Overview

Dr. Mark Kauppi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Elmo, MN.



Dr. Kauppi works at Woodlake Orthodontics- Lake Elmo in Lake Elmo, MN with other offices in Rosemount, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.