Overview of Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD

Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ne Oh Univ Coll Of Med and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Kazewych works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates, PA in Arlington, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Hip Pointer Injuries and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.