Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazewych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD
Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ne Oh Univ Coll Of Med and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Kazewych works at
Dr. Kazewych's Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA800 Orthopedic Way, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 375-5200
-
2
AOA Orthopedic Specialists2801 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 375-5200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazewych?
Very nice personality, most knowledgeable, interested in what I was saying and asking & very thorough. Highly recommend Dr. Kazewych.
About Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1063452944
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health Sys
- Henry Ford Hlth Sys
- Ne Oh Univ Coll Of Med
- Gmi Engineering & Management Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazewych has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazewych accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazewych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazewych works at
Dr. Kazewych has seen patients for Joint Pain, Hip Pointer Injuries and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazewych on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazewych speaks Spanish and Ukrainian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazewych. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazewych.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazewych, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazewych appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.