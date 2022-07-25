See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD

Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ne Oh Univ Coll Of Med and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.

Dr. Kazewych works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates, PA in Arlington, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Hip Pointer Injuries and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kazewych's Office Locations

    Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA
    800 Orthopedic Way, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-5200
    AOA Orthopedic Specialists
    2801 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Very nice personality, most knowledgeable, interested in what I was saying and asking & very thorough. Highly recommend Dr. Kazewych.
    Sharon Neal — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1063452944
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Health Sys
    • Henry Ford Hlth Sys
    • Ne Oh Univ Coll Of Med
    • Gmi Engineering & Management Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kazewych, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazewych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazewych has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazewych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazewych has seen patients for Joint Pain, Hip Pointer Injuries and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazewych on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazewych. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazewych.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazewych, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazewych appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

