Dr. Mark Keating, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keating is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Keating, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Keating, MD
Dr. Mark Keating, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Tyrone, Upmc Altoona and Upmc Bedford Memorial.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keating's Office Locations
- 1 800 Howard Ave Ste 11414, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 946-2708
-
2
Gary A. Raymond Dpm PC195 Memorial Dr Ste 6, Everett, PA 15537 Directions (814) 623-1846
-
3
Altoona Regional Health System620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-2866
-
4
Upmc Bedford10455 Lincoln Hwy, Everett, PA 15537 Directions (814) 623-3513
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Penn Highlands Tyrone
- Upmc Altoona
- Upmc Bedford Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keating?
Dr. Keating is a brilliant and compassionate hematogist. He spends a lot of time with patients and does an extensive medical records review. I only wish that he had better office staff as they are opposite of his values. Only concern is a very prolonged office wait and being left alone in an exam room with no staff checks, well over an hour, and the office staff even closed the office desk area before I was seen. This led to confusing orders.
About Dr. Mark Keating, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295704450
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital|Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keating has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keating accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keating has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keating has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keating on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Keating. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keating.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keating, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keating appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.