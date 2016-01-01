Dr. Mark Keaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Keaton, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Keaton, MD
Dr. Mark Keaton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Augusta University Medical Center, Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Keaton works at
Dr. Keaton's Office Locations
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Keaton, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Brooke AMC|Brooke Army Medical Center
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Dr. Keaton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keaton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keaton has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Keaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.