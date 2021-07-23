Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Kelley, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kelley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2000
CHI Memorial Surgical Oncology721 Glenwood Dr Ste W552, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 551-3990
Vanderbilt Primary Care2105 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 794-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelly is wonderful. He removed my gallbladder & made the whole experience calming & reassuring. I feel 100% better. Thanks Dr. Kelley.
About Dr. Mark Kelley, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174622500
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Canc Inst-St John's Hosp
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.