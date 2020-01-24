Dr. Mark Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kelly, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Medical Office of Mark J. Kelly, M.D., Inc.2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 810, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-0039Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 1:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark Kelly rates as one of the best doctors I have ever been to ..I had a bladder tumor and I was hysterical at the time .He calmed me down with an extraordinary bedside manner and took care of the situation with expertise beyond belief ..I saw him every six months for follow up ..Now I will be seen once a year with no sign of bladder cancer ..I cannot thank Dr. Kelly enough...I grew up in Los Angeles and I know that he is without a doubt the best of the best..Thank you and much gratitude Dr. Kelly...Phyllis Weiss Greenberg..
About Dr. Mark Kelly, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1093889263
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
- Kaiser LA
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.