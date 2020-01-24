See All Urologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Mark Kelly, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Kelly, MD

Urologic Oncology
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Kelly, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Kelly works at Medical Office of Mark J. Kelly, M.D., Inc. in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office of Mark J. Kelly, M.D., Inc.
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 810, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-0039
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypogonadism
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypogonadism
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?

    Jan 24, 2020
    Dr. Mark Kelly rates as one of the best doctors I have ever been to ..I had a bladder tumor and I was hysterical at the time .He calmed me down with an extraordinary bedside manner and took care of the situation with expertise beyond belief ..I saw him every six months for follow up ..Now I will be seen once a year with no sign of bladder cancer ..I cannot thank Dr. Kelly enough...I grew up in Los Angeles and I know that he is without a doubt the best of the best..Thank you and much gratitude Dr. Kelly...Phyllis Weiss Greenberg..
    Phyllis Greenberg — Jan 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Kelly, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Kelly, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kelly to family and friends

    Dr. Kelly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kelly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Kelly, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Kelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093889263
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kaiser LA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly works at Medical Office of Mark J. Kelly, M.D., Inc. in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

    Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kelly speaks French, Italian and Spanish.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Kelly, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.