Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (2)
Map Pin Small Pasadena, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM

Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Kidon works at Mark T Kidon DPM in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kidon's Office Locations

    Mark T Kidon Dpm Facfas A Podiatry Corp.
    10 Congress St Ste 410, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 799-1194
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction
Bunionette
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Ingrown Toenail Treatment
Ulcer of Foot
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700999810
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beverly Hills Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Mich State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kidon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kidon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kidon has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

