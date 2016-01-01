Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM
Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Kidon's Office Locations
Mark T Kidon Dpm Facfas A Podiatry Corp.10 Congress St Ste 410, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 799-1194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beverly Hills Med Ctr
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Mich State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kidon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kidon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kidon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kidon has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kidon speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.