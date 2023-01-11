Dr. Mark Kiefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kiefer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kiefer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. John Colon & Rectal Surgery1705 E 19th St Ste 502, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7800
-
2
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, listened to me and answered questions.
About Dr. Mark Kiefer, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992896567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiefer has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoids, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiefer.
