Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Kim, DO
Overview of Dr. Mark Kim, DO
Dr. Mark Kim, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 656-4804Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 656-4804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Punctual, courteous staff and physician. Thorough exam and interview.
About Dr. Mark Kim, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487633228
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
