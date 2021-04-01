Overview of Dr. Mark Kipnes, MD

Dr. Mark Kipnes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.



Dr. Kipnes works at Diabetes & Glandular Disease Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.