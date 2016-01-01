Dr. Kislinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Kislinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kislinger, MD
Dr. Mark Kislinger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kislinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kislinger's Office Locations
-
1
Foothill Eye Medical Group210 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kislinger?
About Dr. Mark Kislinger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1477733772
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Boston U Affil Hosps|Boston University Affil Hosps
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kislinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kislinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kislinger works at
Dr. Kislinger has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kislinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kislinger speaks Chinese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kislinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kislinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kislinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kislinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.