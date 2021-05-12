Dr. Kissin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Kissin, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kissin, MD
Dr. Mark Kissin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kissin's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 106B, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 233-3701
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kissin knowledgable and caring doctor with lots of experience, who pays attention to details in following your health and well-being in general. Doctor Kissin saves people's lives on daily basis, he recently saved my life, for which I'm grateful.
About Dr. Mark Kissin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Children'S Hosp, Vascular Surgery Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, General Surgery
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kissin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kissin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kissin has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kissin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kissin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.