Overview of Dr. Mark Kissin, MD

Dr. Mark Kissin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kissin works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.