Dr. Mark Kissinger, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Kissinger, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.

Dr. Kissinger works at Trinity Family Care in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Family Care
    107 Main St Ste D, Steubenville, OH 43953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Confusion
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Confusion

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2018
    He is the best of the best.
    Dragana in Wintersville — Mar 13, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Kissinger, DO

    • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    • English
    • Male
    • 1992760474
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Trinity Medical Center East

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kissinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kissinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kissinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kissinger works at Trinity Family Care in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kissinger’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kissinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kissinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

