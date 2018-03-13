Dr. Mark Kissinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kissinger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Kissinger, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.
Dr. Kissinger works at
Locations
Trinity Family Care107 Main St Ste D, Steubenville, OH 43953 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best of the best.
About Dr. Mark Kissinger, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1992760474
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
