Dr. Mark Kita, MD
Dr. Mark Kita, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Lionel M Nelson, MD2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 510, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-6163
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I appreciated Dr. Kita's very detailed explanation of how the sinuses work. He took the time to discuss my condition and various treatment options with me. Highly recommend!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Med College Of Wisconsin
- Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
