Dr. Mark Kleinman, MD
Dr. Mark Kleinman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Southeastern Retina Associates2412 N John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-4364
Abingdon310 Cummings St Ste B, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (423) 578-4364
Johnson City161 Technology Ln, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 578-4364
Bristol1701 Euclid Ave, Bristol, VA 24201 Directions (423) 578-4364
Southeastern Retina Associates185 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, VA 24201 Directions (423) 578-4364
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kleinmain reattached my retina in my left eye. While performing surgery he also completed laser surgery! He also performed laser surgery in my right eye a few months layer. My eyesight is remarkable!! Turning 65 my sight is like I am 21 again! It is without reservations that I recommend him if you are having any eye difficulties!! He also is personable unlike many doctors! He's the BEST!!!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1063676310
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- New York University|NYU School of Medicine
Dr. Kleinman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinman works at
Dr. Kleinman speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinman.
